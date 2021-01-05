PaPreps - Pennsylvania's Top 300 Football Players in 2021 (1-5)

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2021? PA Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 21-25 - 12/8

Rankings 16-20 - 12/9

Rankings 11-15 - 12/10

Rankings 6-10 - 12/11

Rankings 1-5 - 12/12

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------