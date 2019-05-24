Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2020? PA Preps answers that question now!

Included below are 175 of the 200 players included:

Aakeem Snell, Penn Hills

Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley Area

Abdul MacFoy, Berks Catholic

Addison Darcy, State College

Ahmahd Keyes, Warrior Run

Aidan Hauser, Wellsboro

AJ Beatty, Central Catholic

Alex Javier, Exeter Township

A'maar Allen, Central Catholic

Amahd Pack, Sto-Rox

A'meer Allen, Central Catholic

Amosis Porter Jr., North Allegheny

Andrew Miklos, Lancaster Catholic

Andrew Vince, Souderton

Austin Newcomb, Clarion-Limestone

Ben Jackson, West Greene

Ben Smith, Clarion-Limestone

Blake Remaley, Hempfield Area

Brady Miller, Williams Valley

Brayden Long, New Oxford

Brian Burton, Roman Catholic

Brock Gingrich, Cocalico

Brody McAndrew, Neshaminy

Caimin Hayes, Malvern Prep

Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia

Caleb Burke, Richland

Cameron Guess, Belle Vernon

Cameron Wood, Montoursville

Casey Stephenson, St Joseph’s Prep

Charles Ingram III, Bonner Prendergast

Chase Husted, DuBois

Chase Mitchell, Washington

CJ Funk, Bellefonte

CJ Parchman, Sharon

CJ Selby, Jim Thorpe

Cole Blubaugh, Berlin Brothersvalley

Connor Price, Portage

Dalton Buckley, Franklin

Daniel Deabner, Thomas Jefferson

Danny Blue, Erie

Dapree Bryant, Coatesville Area

Deamonte Diggs, McKeesport

DeAndre Wakefield, Souderton

Derrick Fultz, Huntingdon

Desman Johnson Jr., Penn Wood

Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh

Devin Kretchman, Meyersdale

Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt

Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield Area

Dillon Trainer, LaSalle College

Dom Thomas, South Fayette

Dominic Deluca, Wyoming Area

Donte Kent, Harrisburg

Dylan Schley, Mercyhurst Prep

Elijah Mike, Aliquippa

Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox

Ethan Saunders, Waynesboro

Evan Simon, Manheim Central

Evan Smith, Seneca Valley

Fintan Brose, Hempfield Area

Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia Area

Garth Barclay, York Suburban

Gavin Pritchard, Big Spring

George Padezanin, Montour

Gerald Comedy, Washington

Glenn Sabb II, Academy of the New Church

Gus Sunseri, Central Catholic

Harry Kirk, Manheim Township

Hayden Baer, Waynesboro

Hunter Shearer, Montoursville

Ian Haynes, Franklin

Isaiah Edwards, State College

Isaiah Price, Armstrong

Isaiah Taylor, Pottsgrove

Jack Chapman, Mount Carmel

Jack Neri, Central Bucks West

Jack Salopek, Norwin

Jackson Luneburg, Downingtown West

Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette

Jacob Krepps, Mifflin County

Jaden Jones, Bald Eagle Area

Jaheim Morris, Cedar Cliff

Jahmir Plant, Harrisburg

Jake Lugg, North Allegheny

Jake Miller, Palmyra

Jalen Stewart, Freedom

Ja-lon Perkins, Louis E. Dieruff

James Martinis, Thomas Jefferson

James Tuayemie, Upper Darby

James Yanders, Seton LaSalle

Jamir Barnes, Cheltenham

Jawon Hall, Central Valley

Jaxon Dalena, Montoursville

JD McFadden, Maplewood

Jerry Lyons, Bethlehem Catholic

Johnny Freeman, St. Joseph’s Prep

Jonathon Nelson, Mt. Lebanon

Jordan Nelson, Palmerton

Jose Lopez, Middletown

Joseph Bruno, Mechanicsburg

Josh Casilli, Peters Township

Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley

Josh Rawlings, Woodland Hills

Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia

Julian Jordan, Bishop McDevitt

Justin Johns, Franklin Regional

Kam Kruze, West Allegheny

Kashun Holden, Truman

Kenyon Johnson, West Perry

Kevin Meeder, Seneca Valley

Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven

Kobe Harr, Claysburg-Kimmel

Kolbe Burrell, St Joseph’s Prep

Kyle Cichanowsky, West Chester East

Kyle Silk, United

Kyle Swartz, Northern York

Lance Craig, Grove City

Liam Johnson, St Joseph’s Prep

Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson

Logan Snyder, Penns Valley Area

Lonnie Rice, Bishop McDevitt

Luke Meckler, Pine-Richland

Mac Duda, Thomas Jefferson

Malik Griffin, Neumann Goretti

Marquez Watson-Trent, Blackhawk

Matt Mikulka, Manheim Township

Matt Noll, Conrad Weiser

Matthew Lombardi, St Joseph’s Prep

Matthew McGeary, St Joseph’s Prep

Max Schipani, Seton-La Salle

Max Tillett, Southern Columbia Area

Melvin Hobson, Farrell

Micah Mazzccua, Simon Gratz

Michael Carmody, Mars

Mike Malone, Abington Heights

Mitchell Kelsea, Karns City

Myeir Woodard, Sto-Rox

Nate Boyle, Tamaqua

Nate Cornibe, Butler

Nick Gustafson, Shippensburg

Nick Kurtz, Twin Valley

Nick Shedleski, Lewisburg Area

Noah Palm, Cocalico

Quentin Bloom, Clearfield

R.J. Overton, Scranton

Rashaan Carlton Jr., Susquehanna Township

Reno Ustazewski, Yough

Ricky Ortega, Coatesville Area

Russell Pytlak, Yough

Sammy Solomon, Wyoming Valley West

Savion Harrison, York Suburban

Sawyer Morgan, Bishop McDevitt

Seth Phillis, Burgettstown

Shakeem Brown, Simon Gratz

Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson

Tawfiq Smalley, Simon Gratz

Teagan Wilk, Berwick

Tom Reisinger, Mount Carmel

Tommy Friberg, State College

Tony Grimes, Penn Hills

Trey Blair, Haverford

Trey Glass, Warwick

Tui Brown, Gateway

Tyler Elsdon, North Schuylkill

Tyler Padezan, East Allegheny

Tyrell Mims, Martin Luther King

Tyriq Lewis, Downingtown West

Tyrone Fowler, Bishop McDevitt

Ubayd Steed, Northeast

William Miller, Bishop McCort

William Redden, Malvern Prep

Zack Rocco, Cardinal Wuerl

Zahmere Robinson, Washington

Zane Probst, Central Mountain

Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa

