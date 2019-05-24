Pennsylvania's Top 200 Football Players in 2020
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2020? PA Preps answers that question now!
Included below are 175 of the 200 players included:
Aakeem Snell, Penn Hills
Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley Area
Abdul MacFoy, Berks Catholic
Addison Darcy, State College
Ahmahd Keyes, Warrior Run
Aidan Hauser, Wellsboro
AJ Beatty, Central Catholic
Alex Javier, Exeter Township
A'maar Allen, Central Catholic
Amahd Pack, Sto-Rox
A'meer Allen, Central Catholic
Amosis Porter Jr., North Allegheny
Andrew Miklos, Lancaster Catholic
Andrew Vince, Souderton
Austin Newcomb, Clarion-Limestone
Ben Jackson, West Greene
Ben Smith, Clarion-Limestone
Blake Remaley, Hempfield Area
Brady Miller, Williams Valley
Brayden Long, New Oxford
Brian Burton, Roman Catholic
Brock Gingrich, Cocalico
Brody McAndrew, Neshaminy
Caimin Hayes, Malvern Prep
Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia
Caleb Burke, Richland
Cameron Guess, Belle Vernon
Cameron Wood, Montoursville
Casey Stephenson, St Joseph’s Prep
Charles Ingram III, Bonner Prendergast
Chase Husted, DuBois
Chase Mitchell, Washington
CJ Funk, Bellefonte
CJ Parchman, Sharon
CJ Selby, Jim Thorpe
Cole Blubaugh, Berlin Brothersvalley
Connor Price, Portage
Dalton Buckley, Franklin
Daniel Deabner, Thomas Jefferson
Danny Blue, Erie
Dapree Bryant, Coatesville Area
Deamonte Diggs, McKeesport
DeAndre Wakefield, Souderton
Derrick Fultz, Huntingdon
Desman Johnson Jr., Penn Wood
Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh
Devin Kretchman, Meyersdale
Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt
Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield Area
Dillon Trainer, LaSalle College
Dom Thomas, South Fayette
Dominic Deluca, Wyoming Area
Donte Kent, Harrisburg
Dylan Schley, Mercyhurst Prep
Elijah Mike, Aliquippa
Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox
Ethan Saunders, Waynesboro
Evan Simon, Manheim Central
Evan Smith, Seneca Valley
Fintan Brose, Hempfield Area
Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia Area
Garth Barclay, York Suburban
Gavin Pritchard, Big Spring
George Padezanin, Montour
Gerald Comedy, Washington
Glenn Sabb II, Academy of the New Church
Gus Sunseri, Central Catholic
Harry Kirk, Manheim Township
Hayden Baer, Waynesboro
Hunter Shearer, Montoursville
Ian Haynes, Franklin
Isaiah Edwards, State College
Isaiah Price, Armstrong
Isaiah Taylor, Pottsgrove
Jack Chapman, Mount Carmel
Jack Neri, Central Bucks West
Jack Salopek, Norwin
Jackson Luneburg, Downingtown West
Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette
Jacob Krepps, Mifflin County
Jaden Jones, Bald Eagle Area
Jaheim Morris, Cedar Cliff
Jahmir Plant, Harrisburg
Jake Lugg, North Allegheny
Jake Miller, Palmyra
Jalen Stewart, Freedom
Ja-lon Perkins, Louis E. Dieruff
James Martinis, Thomas Jefferson
James Tuayemie, Upper Darby
James Yanders, Seton LaSalle
Jamir Barnes, Cheltenham
Jawon Hall, Central Valley
Jaxon Dalena, Montoursville
JD McFadden, Maplewood
Jerry Lyons, Bethlehem Catholic
Johnny Freeman, St. Joseph’s Prep
Jonathon Nelson, Mt. Lebanon
Jordan Nelson, Palmerton
Jose Lopez, Middletown
Joseph Bruno, Mechanicsburg
Josh Casilli, Peters Township
Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley
Josh Rawlings, Woodland Hills
Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia
Julian Jordan, Bishop McDevitt
Justin Johns, Franklin Regional
Kam Kruze, West Allegheny
Kashun Holden, Truman
Kenyon Johnson, West Perry
Kevin Meeder, Seneca Valley
Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven
Kobe Harr, Claysburg-Kimmel
Kolbe Burrell, St Joseph’s Prep
Kyle Cichanowsky, West Chester East
Kyle Silk, United
Kyle Swartz, Northern York
Lance Craig, Grove City
Liam Johnson, St Joseph’s Prep
Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson
Logan Snyder, Penns Valley Area
Lonnie Rice, Bishop McDevitt
Luke Meckler, Pine-Richland
Mac Duda, Thomas Jefferson
Malik Griffin, Neumann Goretti
Marquez Watson-Trent, Blackhawk
Matt Mikulka, Manheim Township
Matt Noll, Conrad Weiser
Matthew Lombardi, St Joseph’s Prep
Matthew McGeary, St Joseph’s Prep
Max Schipani, Seton-La Salle
Max Tillett, Southern Columbia Area
Melvin Hobson, Farrell
Micah Mazzccua, Simon Gratz
Michael Carmody, Mars
Mike Malone, Abington Heights
Mitchell Kelsea, Karns City
Myeir Woodard, Sto-Rox
Nate Boyle, Tamaqua
Nate Cornibe, Butler
Nick Gustafson, Shippensburg
Nick Kurtz, Twin Valley
Nick Shedleski, Lewisburg Area
Noah Palm, Cocalico
Quentin Bloom, Clearfield
R.J. Overton, Scranton
Rashaan Carlton Jr., Susquehanna Township
Reno Ustazewski, Yough
Ricky Ortega, Coatesville Area
Russell Pytlak, Yough
Sammy Solomon, Wyoming Valley West
Savion Harrison, York Suburban
Sawyer Morgan, Bishop McDevitt
Seth Phillis, Burgettstown
Shakeem Brown, Simon Gratz
Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson
Tawfiq Smalley, Simon Gratz
Teagan Wilk, Berwick
Tom Reisinger, Mount Carmel
Tommy Friberg, State College
Tony Grimes, Penn Hills
Trey Blair, Haverford
Trey Glass, Warwick
Tui Brown, Gateway
Tyler Elsdon, North Schuylkill
Tyler Padezan, East Allegheny
Tyrell Mims, Martin Luther King
Tyriq Lewis, Downingtown West
Tyrone Fowler, Bishop McDevitt
Ubayd Steed, Northeast
William Miller, Bishop McCort
William Redden, Malvern Prep
Zack Rocco, Cardinal Wuerl
Zahmere Robinson, Washington
Zane Probst, Central Mountain
Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa
