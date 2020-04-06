Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2023? PA Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 171-175 - 4/6

Rankings 166-170 - 4/7

Rankings 161-165 - 4/8

Rankings 156-160 - 4/9

Rankings 151-155 - 4/10

Rankings 146-150 - 4/11

Rankings 141-145 - 4/12

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------