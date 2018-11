PA Preps has updated our rankings for the Class of 2020 within state borders, rated 1-160.

Rank | Athlete | High School | Position | Height | Weight

96 CJ Funk Bellefonte RB 6-0 200 lbs

97 Jaxon Dalena Montoursville WR 6-2 195 lbs

98 CJ Selby Jim Thorpe RB 5-10 195 lbs

99 Tyler Padezan East Allegheny WR 6-2 170 lbs

100 Isaiah Reed Huntingdon DE 6-0 215 lbs

