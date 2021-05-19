Pennsylvania's Top 150 Football Players in 2024 (31-35)

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2024? PA Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 41-45 - 5/17

Rankings 36-40 - 5/18

Rankings 31-35 - 5/19

Rankings 26-30 - 5/20

Rankings 21-25 - 5/21

Rankings 16-20 - 5/22

Rankings 11-15 - 5/24

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------