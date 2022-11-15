PaPreps - Pennsylvania's Top 100 Basketball Players in 2022 (11-15)

Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2021? PA Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 26-30 - 8/31

Rankings 21-25 - 9/1

Rankings 16-20 - 9/2

Rankings 11-15 - 9/3

Rankings 6-10 - 9/4

Rankings 1-5 - 9/5

Rankings 31-35 - 9/6

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

---------------