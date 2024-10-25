Pennsylvania Lacrosse: Top Defenders in 2025

in other news
Pennsylvania Softball: Top Left Fielders in 2027
Who are the top in-state softball players within the Class of 2027? PA Preps answers that question now!
Pennsylvania Football: Top Free Safeties in 2026
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
Pennsylvania Volleyball: Top Athletes in 2028
Who are the top volleyball players within the Class of 2028? PaPreps resolves that question now!
Pennsylvania Softball: Top Center Fielders in 2027
Who are the top in-state softball players within the Class of 2027? PA Preps answers that question now!
Pennsylvania Track State Favorites - AAA, Pole Vault Boys
PA Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
in other news
Pennsylvania Softball: Top Left Fielders in 2027
Who are the top in-state softball players within the Class of 2027? PA Preps answers that question now!
Pennsylvania Football: Top Free Safeties in 2026
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
Pennsylvania Volleyball: Top Athletes in 2028
Who are the top volleyball players within the Class of 2028? PaPreps resolves that question now!
Who are the top lacrosse players within the Class of 2025? PaPreps resolves that question now!
SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!
---------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Boys' Players by Position (2025)
Top Boys' Players by Position (2027)
Top Boys' Players by Position (2026)