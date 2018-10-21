PA Preps ranks the top ten teams in all six classes now!



Class 6A

1 .) St. Joseph’s Prep 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Coatesville 9-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Pine-Richland 8-1 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) North Penn 9-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) North Allegheny 9-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Garnet Valley 9-0 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Freedom 9-0 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Harrisburg 8-1 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) Downingtown West 8-1 (Previous: # 9 )

10 .) Downingtown East 8-1 (Previous: # 10 )

Class 5A

1 .) Gateway 9-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Manheim Central 9-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Malvern Prep 8-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) McKeesport 8-1 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Penn Hills 9-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Mars 8-1 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) William Penn 8-1 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Oil City 8-1 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) Penn Wood 8-1 (Previous: # 9 )

10 .) Shippensburg 8-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 4A

1 .) Valley View 9-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Bishop McDevitt 8-1 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Boys' Latin Charter 7-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Clearfield 9-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Berks Catholic 7-2 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Imhotep Charter 6-2 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Cathedral Prep 7-2 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Pottsgrove 9-0 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) Thomas Jefferson 8-0 (Previous: # 9 )

10 .) South Fayette 8-1 (Previous: # 10 )

Class 3A

1 .) Aliquippa 9-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Conwell-Egan 9-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Mercyhurst Prep 9-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Scranton Prep 8-1 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Grove City 9-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Lancaster Catholic 9-0 (Previous: # 7 )

7 .) Wyomissing 8-1 (Previous: # 8 )

8 .) Middletown 8-1 (Previous: # 9 )

9 .) Wyoming Area 9-0 (Previous: # 10 )

10 .) Jim Thorpe 8-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 2A

1 .) Southern Columbia 9-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Ligonier Valley 9-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Wilmington 8-1 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Shady Side Academy 8-0 (Previous: # 7 )

5 .) York Catholic 9-0 (Previous: # 9 )

6 .) Richland 9-0 (Previous: # 10 )

7 .) West Catholic 7-2 (Previous: # 8 )

8 .) Burgettstown 8-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

9 .) Bellwood-Antis 8-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Upper Dauphin 8-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 1A

1 .) Farrell 9-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Jeannette 9-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Clairton 8-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Our Lady of Sacred Heart 8-1 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Rochester 8-1 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Shade 9-0 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Smethport 9-0 (Previous: # 10 )

8 .) Lackawanna Trail 8-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

9 .) Williams Valley 7-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Canton 8-1 (Previous: # 7 )