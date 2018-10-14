Pennsylvania High School Football - Top 10 Rankings (10/14)
PA Preps ranks the top ten teams in all six classes now!
Class 6A
1 .) St. Joseph’s Prep 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Coatesville 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Pine-Richland 7-1 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) North Penn 8-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) North Allegheny 8-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Garnet Valley 8-0 (Previous: # 7 )
7 .) Freedom 8-0 (Previous: # 8 )
8 .) Harrisburg 7-1 (Previous: # 9 )
9 .) Downingtown West 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Downingtown East 7-1 (Previous: # 6 )
Class 5A
1 .) Gateway 8-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Manheim Central 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Malvern Prep 7-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) McKeesport 7-1 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Penn Hills 8-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Mars 7-1 (Previous: # 9 )
7 .) William Penn 7-1 (Previous: # 10 )
8 .) Oil City 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9 .) Penn Wood 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) West Allegheny 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
Class 4A
1 .) Valley View 8-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Bishop McDevitt 7-1 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Boys' Latin Charter 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Clearfield 8-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Berks Catholic 6-2 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Imhotep Charter 5-2 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Cathedral Prep 6-2 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Pottsgrove 8-0 (Previous: # 8 )
9 .) Thomas Jefferson 7-0 (Previous: # 9 )
10 .) South Fayette 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
Class 3A
1 .) Aliquippa 8-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Conwell-Egan 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Mercyhurst Prep 8-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Scranton Prep 7-1 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Grove City 8-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Tamaqua 8-0 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Lancaster Catholic 8-0 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Wyomissing 7-1 (Previous: # 8 )
9 .) Middletown 7-1 (Previous: # 9 )
10 .) Wyoming Area 8-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
Class 2A
1 .) Southern Columbia 8-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Ligonier Valley 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Chestnut Ridge 8-0 (Previous: # 5 )
4 .) Wilmington 7-1 (Previous: # 6 )
5 .) Ridgway/Johnsonburg 8-0 (Previous: # 7 )
6 .) Delone Catholic 8-0 (Previous: # 8 )
7 .) Shady Side Academy 7-0 (Previous: # 9 )
8 .) West Catholic 6-2 (Previous: # 3 )
9 .) York Catholic 8-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Richland 8-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
Class 1A
1 .) Farrell 8-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Jeannette 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Clairton 7-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Our Lady of Sacred Heart 7-1 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Rochester 7-1 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Shade 8-0 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Canton 8-0 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Halifax 8-0 (Previous: # 8 )
9 .) West Middlesex 7-1 (Previous: # 9 )
10 .) Smethport 8-0 (Previous: # 10 )
