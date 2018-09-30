PA Preps ranks the top ten teams in all six classes now!



Class 6A

1 .) St. Joseph’s Prep 3-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Coatesville 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Pine-Richland 5-1 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) State College 6-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) North Penn 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) North Allegheny 6-0 (Previous: # 7 )

7 .) Downingtown East 6-0 (Previous: # 8 )

8 .) Garnet Valley 6-0 (Previous: # 9 )

9 .) Freedom 6-0 (Previous: # 10 )

10 .) Downingtown West 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

----------

Class 5A

1 .) Gateway 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Manheim Central 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )

3 .) Malvern Prep 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Springfield 5-1 (Previous: # 2 )

5 .) William Penn 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) McKeesport 5-1 (Previous: # 8 )

7 .) Penn Hills 6-0 (Previous: # 9 )

8 .) Palmyra 6-0 (Previous: # 10 )

9 .) Warwick 5-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Franklin 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

----------

Class 4A

1 .) Valley View 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )

2 .) Bishop McDevitt 5-1 (Previous: # 4 )

3 .) Boys' Latin Charter 4-0 (Previous: # 5 )

4 .) Clearfield 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

5 .) Berks Catholic 4-2 (Previous: # 6 )

6 .) Imhotep Charter 3-2 (Previous: # 7 )

7 .) Cathedral Prep 4-2 (Previous: # 8 )

8 .) Pottsgrove 6-0 (Previous: # 9 )

9 .) Bellefonte 5-1 (Previous: # 1 )

10 .) Thomas Jefferson 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )

----------

Class 3A

1 .) Aliquippa 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Conwell-Egan 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Mercyhurst Prep 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Scranton Prep 5-1 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Grove City 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Tamaqua 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Lancaster Catholic 6-0 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Wyomissing 5-1 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) Middletown 5-1 (Previous: # 9 )

10 .) North Schuylkill 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

----------

Class 2A

1 .) Southern Columbia 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Clarion 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Ligonier Valley 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) West Catholic 4-1 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Wellsboro 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Chestnut Ridge 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Wilmington 5-1 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Delone Catholic 6-0 (Previous: # 9 )

9 .) Shady Side Academy 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )

10 .) Ridgway/Johnsonburg 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

----------

Class 1A

1 .) Farrell 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Jeannette 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Our Lady of Sacred Heart 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Bishop Guilfoyle 5-1 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Clairton 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Lackawanna Trail 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Rochester 5-1 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Shade 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

9 .) Canton 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Halifax 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )