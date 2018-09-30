Pennsylvania High School Football - Top 10 Football Rankings (9/30)
PA Preps ranks the top ten teams in all six classes now!
Class 6A
1 .) St. Joseph’s Prep 3-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Coatesville 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Pine-Richland 5-1 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) State College 6-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) North Penn 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) North Allegheny 6-0 (Previous: # 7 )
7 .) Downingtown East 6-0 (Previous: # 8 )
8 .) Garnet Valley 6-0 (Previous: # 9 )
9 .) Freedom 6-0 (Previous: # 10 )
10 .) Downingtown West 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 5A
1 .) Gateway 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Manheim Central 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )
3 .) Malvern Prep 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )
4 .) Springfield 5-1 (Previous: # 2 )
5 .) William Penn 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) McKeesport 5-1 (Previous: # 8 )
7 .) Penn Hills 6-0 (Previous: # 9 )
8 .) Palmyra 6-0 (Previous: # 10 )
9 .) Warwick 5-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Franklin 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 4A
1 .) Valley View 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
2 .) Bishop McDevitt 5-1 (Previous: # 4 )
3 .) Boys' Latin Charter 4-0 (Previous: # 5 )
4 .) Clearfield 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
5 .) Berks Catholic 4-2 (Previous: # 6 )
6 .) Imhotep Charter 3-2 (Previous: # 7 )
7 .) Cathedral Prep 4-2 (Previous: # 8 )
8 .) Pottsgrove 6-0 (Previous: # 9 )
9 .) Bellefonte 5-1 (Previous: # 1 )
10 .) Thomas Jefferson 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )
----------
Class 3A
1 .) Aliquippa 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Conwell-Egan 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Mercyhurst Prep 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Scranton Prep 5-1 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Grove City 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Tamaqua 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Lancaster Catholic 6-0 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Wyomissing 5-1 (Previous: # 8 )
9 .) Middletown 5-1 (Previous: # 9 )
10 .) North Schuylkill 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 2A
1 .) Southern Columbia 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Clarion 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Ligonier Valley 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) West Catholic 4-1 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Wellsboro 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Chestnut Ridge 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Wilmington 5-1 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Delone Catholic 6-0 (Previous: # 9 )
9 .) Shady Side Academy 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )
10 .) Ridgway/Johnsonburg 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 1A
1 .) Farrell 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Jeannette 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Our Lady of Sacred Heart 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Bishop Guilfoyle 5-1 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Clairton 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Lackawanna Trail 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Rochester 5-1 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Shade 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9 .) Canton 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Halifax 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
