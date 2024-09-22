Pennsylvania Football: Top Defensive Tackles in 2025

in other news
Q&A with West Chester Rustin quarterback/catcher David McClain
PA Preps caught up with West Chester Rustin quarterback/catcher David McClain in this article now!
Pennsylvania Volleyball: Top Servers in 2026
Who are the top volleyball players within the Class of 2026? PaPreps resolves that question now!
Pennsylvania Football: Top Offensive Tackles in 2025
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2025? PA Preps answers that question now!
Pennsylvania Track: Top Girls' Javelin Throwers in 2027
Who are the top in-state track athletes within the Class of 2027? PA Preps answers that question now!
Q&A with Penn Hills athlete Javar Curington
PA Preps caught up with Penn Hills athlete Javar Curington in this article now!
in other news
Q&A with West Chester Rustin quarterback/catcher David McClain
PA Preps caught up with West Chester Rustin quarterback/catcher David McClain in this article now!
Pennsylvania Volleyball: Top Servers in 2026
Who are the top volleyball players within the Class of 2026? PaPreps resolves that question now!
Pennsylvania Football: Top Offensive Tackles in 2025
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2025? PA Preps answers that question now!
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2025? PA Preps answers that question now!
SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!
-----------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Players by Position (2025)
2024 Conference Previews
Philadelphia Public Independence
Top 10 LB Candidates in 2025
Top 10 WR Candidates in 2025
Top 10 RB Candidates in 2025
Top 10 QB Candidates in 2025
Top Players by Position (2026)
Recent Top Returning Players in 2024 (Defense)
Philadelphia Public Independence
Top Returning Players in 2024 (Defense)
Top Returning Players in 2024 (Offense)
Philadelphia Public Independence
Top 10 OL/DL Candidates in 2026
Top 10 WR/TE Candidates in 2026
Top 10 RB Candidates in 2026
Top 10 QB Candidates in 2026
Top Players by Position (2027)
Top 10 K/P Candidates in 2025
Top 10 DB Candidates in 2025
Top 10 LB Candidates in 2025
Top 10 DL Candidates in 2025
Top 10 OL Candidates in 2025
Top 10 WR/TE Candidates in 2025
Top 10 RB Candidates in 2025