Advertisement

in other news

Pennsylvania Baseball: Top Left Handed Pitchers in 2027

Pennsylvania Baseball: Top Left Handed Pitchers in 2027

Who are the top baseball players within the Class of 2027? PaPreps resolves that question now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Pennsylvania Girls' Track State Favorites - AAA, 100 Meters

Pennsylvania Girls' Track State Favorites - AAA, 100 Meters

PA Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Pennsylvania Girl's Basketball: Top Combo Guards in 2027

Pennsylvania Girl's Basketball: Top Combo Guards in 2027

Who are the top basketball players within the Class of 2027? PaPreps resolves that question now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Pennsylvania Softball: Top Shortstops in 2025

Pennsylvania Softball: Top Shortstops in 2025

Who are the top in-state softball players within the Class of 2025? PA Preps answers that question now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Pennsylvania Baseball: Top Right Handed Pitchers in 2027

Pennsylvania Baseball: Top Right Handed Pitchers in 2027

Who are the top baseball players within the Class of 2027? PaPreps resolves that question now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Pennsylvania Baseball: Top Left Handed Pitchers in 2027

Pennsylvania Baseball: Top Left Handed Pitchers in 2027

Who are the top baseball players within the Class of 2027? PaPreps resolves that question now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Pennsylvania Girls' Track State Favorites - AAA, 100 Meters

Pennsylvania Girls' Track State Favorites - AAA, 100 Meters

PA Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Pennsylvania Girl's Basketball: Top Combo Guards in 2027

Pennsylvania Girl's Basketball: Top Combo Guards in 2027

Who are the top basketball players within the Class of 2027? PaPreps resolves that question now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Aug 31, 2024
Pennsylvania Baseball: Top First Basemen in 2027
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  PaPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@PAPrepsRivals

Who are the top baseball players within the Class of 2027? PaPreps resolves that question now!

SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position (2027)

Right Handed Pitchers - 8/26

Left Handed Pitchers - 8/27

Catchers - 8/28

First Basemen - 8/29

Second Basemen - 8/30

Third Basemen - 8/31

Shortstops - 9/1

Top Players by Position (2026)

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Pitchers

Utility Players

Database

Top Players by Position (2025)

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Pitchers

Utility Players

Database