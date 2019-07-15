Patriot League schools well aware of Jack Fallon
Central Bucks West fullback Jack Fallon has played his way into interest from coaches throughout the Patriot League and a number of other schools.What have you been doing as of late with off-season...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news