Pate talks offer and college interest
Peters Township linebacker Nico Pate has played his way into one scholarship and interest from a number of others. How did the high school football season go overall?“It was a good season. It didn’...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news