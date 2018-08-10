PA's Top Top 1,600 Meter Runners in 2019
PA Preps highlights the top 100 meter runners in the Class of 2019 now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
--------------------------------------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Senior Boys (Class of 2019)
100 Meters - 8/6
200 Meters - 8/7
400 Meters - 8/8
800 Meters - 8/9
1,600 Meters - 8/10
3,200 Meters - 8/11
Discus - 8/12
Top Soph Girls (Class of 2020)
Top Junior Girls (Class of 2019)
Top Senior Girls (Class of 2018)
Top Sophomore Boys (Class of 2020)