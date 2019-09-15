See what teams are included in our updated high school football rankings by class now!

Class 6A

1.) Pine-Richland 4-0 (Previous: # 2)

2.) St. Joseph’s Prep 1-2 (Previous: # 1)

3.) Manheim Township 4-0 (Previous: # 3)

4.) Downingtown West 4-0 (Previous: # 4)

5.) State College 4-0 (Previous: # 5)

6.) Harrisburg 3-1 (Previous: # 6)

7.) La Salle College 4-0 (Previous: # 7)

8.) Coatesville 2-1 (Previous: # 9)

9.) North Allegheny 4-0 (Previous: # 10)

10.) Wilson 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)

Class 5A

1.) Archbishop Wood 4-0 (Previous: # 1)

2.) Cocalico 4-0 (Previous: # 2)

3.) Warwick 4-0 (Previous: # 3)

4.) Upper Dublin 3-0 (Previous: # 4)

5.) Penn-Trafford 4-0 (Previous: # 5)

6.) Bethel Park 3-0 (Previous: # 6)

7.) Peters Township 4-0 (Previous: # 8)

8.) Academy Park 4-0 (Previous: # 9)

9.) Strath Haven 4-0 (Previous: # 10)

10.) East Stroudsburg South 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)

Class 4A

1.) Berwick 4-0 (Previous: # 2)

2.) Cathedral Prep 3-1 (Previous: # 1)

3.) Thomas Jefferson 4-0 (Previous: # 4)

4.) Valley View 4-0 (Previous: # 5)

5.) Clearfield 4-0 (Previous: # 6)

6.) Dallas 4-0 (Previous: # 7)

7.) Lampeter-Strasburg 4-0 (Previous: # 9)

8.) Bethlehem Catholic 3-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)

9.) Benjamin Franklin 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)

10.) South Fayette 3-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)

Class 3A

1.) Aliquippa 4-0 (Previous: # 1)

2.) Grove City 4-0 (Previous: # 2)

3.) Middletown 4-0 (Previous: # 3)

4.) Wyomissing 4-0 (Previous: # 4)

5.) Jim Thorpe 4-0 (Previous: # 5)

6.) Wyoming Area 4-0 (Previous: # 6)

7.) Montoursville 4-0 (Previous: # 8)

8.) Central Valley 3-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)

9.) Lancaster Catholic 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)

10.) Tamaqua 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)

Class 2A

1.) Southern Columbia 4-0 (Previous: # 1)

2.) Ligonier Valley 4-0 (Previous: # 2)

3.) Clarion Area 4-0 (Previous: # 3)

4.) Wilmington 4-0 (Previous: # 4)

5.) Chestnut Ridge 4-0 (Previous: # 5)

6.) Washington 4-0 (Previous: # 6)

7.) Avonworth 4-0 (Previous: # 7)

8.) Berlin Brothersvalley 4-0 (Previous: # 8)

9.) Richland 4-0 (Previous: # 9)

10.) Apollo Ridge 4-0 (Previous: # 10)

Class 1A

1.) Jeannette 4-0 (Previous: # 1)

2.) Williams Valley 4-0 (Previous: # 2)

3.) Old Forge 4-0 (Previous: # 3)

4.) Coudersport 4-0 (Previous: # 5)

5.) Tussey Mountain 4-0 (Previous: # 7)

6.) Laurel 4-0 (Previous: # 8)

7.) South Williamsport 4-0 (Previous: # 9)

8.) Maplewood 4-0 (Previous: # 10)

9.) Portage 3-1 (Previous: # 4)

10.) Sto-Rox 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)