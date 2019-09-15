2019 Pennsylvania High School Football Rankings - Week Four
See what teams are included in our updated high school football rankings by class now!
Class 6A
1.) Pine-Richland 4-0 (Previous: # 2)
2.) St. Joseph’s Prep 1-2 (Previous: # 1)
3.) Manheim Township 4-0 (Previous: # 3)
4.) Downingtown West 4-0 (Previous: # 4)
5.) State College 4-0 (Previous: # 5)
6.) Harrisburg 3-1 (Previous: # 6)
7.) La Salle College 4-0 (Previous: # 7)
8.) Coatesville 2-1 (Previous: # 9)
9.) North Allegheny 4-0 (Previous: # 10)
10.) Wilson 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
.....
Class 5A
1.) Archbishop Wood 4-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Cocalico 4-0 (Previous: # 2)
3.) Warwick 4-0 (Previous: # 3)
4.) Upper Dublin 3-0 (Previous: # 4)
5.) Penn-Trafford 4-0 (Previous: # 5)
6.) Bethel Park 3-0 (Previous: # 6)
7.) Peters Township 4-0 (Previous: # 8)
8.) Academy Park 4-0 (Previous: # 9)
9.) Strath Haven 4-0 (Previous: # 10)
10.) East Stroudsburg South 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
.....
Class 4A
1.) Berwick 4-0 (Previous: # 2)
2.) Cathedral Prep 3-1 (Previous: # 1)
3.) Thomas Jefferson 4-0 (Previous: # 4)
4.) Valley View 4-0 (Previous: # 5)
5.) Clearfield 4-0 (Previous: # 6)
6.) Dallas 4-0 (Previous: # 7)
7.) Lampeter-Strasburg 4-0 (Previous: # 9)
8.) Bethlehem Catholic 3-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)
9.) Benjamin Franklin 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
10.) South Fayette 3-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)
.....
Class 3A
1.) Aliquippa 4-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Grove City 4-0 (Previous: # 2)
3.) Middletown 4-0 (Previous: # 3)
4.) Wyomissing 4-0 (Previous: # 4)
5.) Jim Thorpe 4-0 (Previous: # 5)
6.) Wyoming Area 4-0 (Previous: # 6)
7.) Montoursville 4-0 (Previous: # 8)
8.) Central Valley 3-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
9.) Lancaster Catholic 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
10.) Tamaqua 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
.....
Class 2A
1.) Southern Columbia 4-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Ligonier Valley 4-0 (Previous: # 2)
3.) Clarion Area 4-0 (Previous: # 3)
4.) Wilmington 4-0 (Previous: # 4)
5.) Chestnut Ridge 4-0 (Previous: # 5)
6.) Washington 4-0 (Previous: # 6)
7.) Avonworth 4-0 (Previous: # 7)
8.) Berlin Brothersvalley 4-0 (Previous: # 8)
9.) Richland 4-0 (Previous: # 9)
10.) Apollo Ridge 4-0 (Previous: # 10)
.....
Class 1A
1.) Jeannette 4-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Williams Valley 4-0 (Previous: # 2)
3.) Old Forge 4-0 (Previous: # 3)
4.) Coudersport 4-0 (Previous: # 5)
5.) Tussey Mountain 4-0 (Previous: # 7)
6.) Laurel 4-0 (Previous: # 8)
7.) South Williamsport 4-0 (Previous: # 9)
8.) Maplewood 4-0 (Previous: # 10)
9.) Portage 3-1 (Previous: # 4)
10.) Sto-Rox 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
