News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

One college after Buckner the most

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Wilkes Barre Area running back Jaylen Buckner has one college program that has been recruiting him the most as of late. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“Working out wit...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}