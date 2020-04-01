News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

ODU after Delts the most

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

East Allegheny defensive back Kiyon Delts is sorting through interest from a number of colleges and Old Dominion is after him the most. How did the high school football season go overall?“I had a g...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}