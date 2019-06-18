News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-18 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Neri and his team taking their game to another level

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Central Bucks West quarterback Jack Neri has high hopes for the fall and is putting in the work to be successful. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I’ve been working on ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}