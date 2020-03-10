News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Nelson setting the bar high this fall

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

Gateway running back Kelvon Nelson knows that his squad has the potential to compete at an extremely high level this fall on the gridiron. How did the high school football season go overall?“The ov...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}