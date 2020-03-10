Nelson setting the bar high this fall
Gateway running back Kelvon Nelson knows that his squad has the potential to compete at an extremely high level this fall on the gridiron. How did the high school football season go overall?“The ov...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news