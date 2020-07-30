Murr considering both football and track at the next level
Penn Manor athlete Kyle Murr is open to both football and track when it comes to continuing his sporting career at the next level.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“Right...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news