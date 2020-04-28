News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-28 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Murphy hoping for a run at state

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

Elizabeth Forward offensive tackle Nicholas Murphy feels that the potential for his football team is high in 2020 and it could be a year to remember. How did the high school football season go over...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}