Momentum on the side of Smerecki and his teammates
Souderton tight end Ethan Smerecki feels that his team has some momentum that could propel them to a special season in 2019. How did the high school football season go overall?“This past season did...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news