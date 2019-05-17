Mitala recaps visit tour
Pope John Paul II linebacker Justin Mitala recently had a chance to visit a number of different colleges on the recruiting front. How did the high school football season go overall?“Overall, last s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news