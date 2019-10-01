Mihalcin has made two college visits
Charleroi running back Brayden Mihalcin has been able to see two college campuses up close on the visit trail. How has everything with the football season been going so far?“Everything with this se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news