News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-18 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Merritt considering football and track in college

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Central Valley linebacker Matt Merritt is looking to continue his sports career at the next level, but remains sure what sport he will be playing.How has everything with the football season been go...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}