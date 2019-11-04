Lyons figuring out future plans
Palmyra Area quarterback Stephen Lyons is leaning towards a sport for college but is not sure if it will be football or swimming at this point. How did everything go with the football season?“Alrig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news