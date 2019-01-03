Lifting and hoops the focus for Pytlak
Yough tight end Russell Pytlak is working to improve and that includes winter basketball and off-season lifting. How did the high school football season go overall?“The season went very good for me...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news