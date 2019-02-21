Leyland talks recruiting
Souderton kicker William Leyland has continued to remain on the radar of a number of college coaches. How did the high school football season go overall?“We had a very interesting year overall. I w...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news