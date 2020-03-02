News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Laventure looking for a deep run in 2020

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

Upper Darby defensive tackle Julien Laventure is confident that some changes within his team will pay off during the 2020 campaign. How did the high school football season go overall?“Considering m...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}