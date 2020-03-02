Laventure looking for a deep run in 2020
Upper Darby defensive tackle Julien Laventure is confident that some changes within his team will pay off during the 2020 campaign. How did the high school football season go overall?“Considering m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news