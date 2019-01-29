Laudato excited for the future of his team
Henderson defensive end Jordan Laudato is excited to see what his team can achieve going forward on the football field. How did the high school football season go overall?“It was a good learning ex...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news