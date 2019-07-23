News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Lander has made visits and plans for another

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Kiski Area wide receiver Luke Lander is looking forward to getting to another college soon on the recruiting front. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts? “We’ve been spendin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}