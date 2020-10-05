Keating setting the bar high
Upper St. Clair safety Jaden Keating is confident in what his team can achieve this fall and it shows in his lofty goals.How has everything with the football season been going so far?“Great. As a t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news