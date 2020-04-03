Kanyuk has dreamed of college football
Bethlehem Catholic offensive tackle Justin Kanyuk has grown up dreaming of playing Division I college football and that has motivated him to get the job done. How did the high school football seaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news