Justin Johns talks offer and interest
Franklin Regional linebacker Justin Johns holds an offer from Air Force and is garnering attention from a number of other programs as well.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workou...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news