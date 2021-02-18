Jordan knows experience will pay off
Bishop Shanahan quarterback Cooper Jordan believes that the experience his squad brings back for the 2021 campaign could propel them to a deep postseason run. How did the high school football seaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news