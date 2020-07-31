Jenkins excited to see what his squad can achieve
Fox Chapel wide receiver Lorenzo Jenkins is confident that his team has potential to do big things on the football field heading into the fall.What have you been doing as of late with off-season wo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news