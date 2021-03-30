Izaiah Scott has confidence in his new coaches
Central Dauphin East offensive tackle Izaiah Scott believes that getting a new coaching staff over the off-season could help take his team to another level.How did the high school football season g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news