Ivy League schools aware of Walton
The work that Coatesville offensive guard Jake Walton has put in on the football field and in the classroom has him on the radar of Ivy League schools.How did the high school football season go ove...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news