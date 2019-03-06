Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-06 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Improving the focus for Ambrosino

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps.com
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Wyoming Area tight end Derek Ambrosino is looking to take his game to another level and it shows with his focus this off-season. How did the high school football season go overall?“This past season...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}