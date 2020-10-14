Ian Smith hoping to make a few college trips
If it is allowed, West Middlesex running back Ian Smith has three college campuses he hopes to visit for fall trips in the near future.How has everything with the football season been going so far?...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news