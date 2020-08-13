Houser knows teammates are ready to step up
Shippensburg wide receiver Isaiah Houser believes this football season can be one to remember for his team as they have younger players ready to step up early in the year. What have you been doing ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news