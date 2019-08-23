News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Henry knows his team can get better

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Northwestern Lehigh running back Nick Henry knows that his team can continue to improve before the official start of the 2019 season.How has the preparation been going for this upcoming season?“The...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}