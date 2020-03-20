Heidenreich considering both baseball and football
With skills in multiple sports, Mt. Lebanon wide receiver Eli Heidenreich may is considering both football and baseball at the college level.How did the high school football season go overall?“We m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news