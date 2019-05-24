Haynes ready to compete for a district crown
Spring-Ford running back Armante Haynes has high hopes that his team has the firepower to compete for a district crown. How did the high school football season go overall?“Overall this season was s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news