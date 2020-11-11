Hard work has paid off for Brooks
Plum wide receiver Logan Brooks believes that the hard work he put in during the off-season has shown throughout the fall both for himself and his squad. How has everything with the football season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news