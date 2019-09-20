Gutierrez knows team is better than their record
West Branch quarterback Ayden Gutierrez believes that his team has a chance to really compete down the stretch, regardless of their record. How has everything with the football season been going so...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news