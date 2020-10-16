Gush loving a chance to get back on the field
Muncy linebacker Ethan Gush is working hard to make the most of the opportunity to play the sport he loves this fall.How has everything with the football season been going so far?“I’m just really g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news