Green feels 2019 campaign was a success
When looking back at the fall football season, State College running back Dresyn Green left the year pleased with what his team achieved. How did the high school football season go overall?“I think...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news