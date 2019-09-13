News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Giordano likes the direction of his team

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Central Bucks East quarterback Anthony Giordano is pleased with the way that his team has started 2019 and hopes that their success can continue. How has everything with the football season been go...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}